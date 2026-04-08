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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, April 7

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published April 8, 2026 at 7:33 AM MDT

Jackson’s newest Olympian has been honored by her home ski hill. Buckrail reports Breezy Johnson took gold in women’s downhill at this winter’s games. In response, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort wrapped the No. 1 Bridger Gondola cabin in gold and Johnson’s picture and held a ceremony, dedicating the cab in her honor.

Wildlife managers in Grand Teton National Park are hoping to fool sage grouse looking for love. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports the male birds were doing their mating dance near the end of the airport runway and getting killed by planes. So, wildlife managers restored some habitat nearby, and, with the help of the high school robotics team, deployed decoy grouse. A few wobble and dance as their calls are played over hidden speakers. The hope is to lure the birds away from the planes and to the nearby habitat.

And, according to RentCafe, Laramie is the fourth best U.S. College Town in 2026. It moved up 12 spots in the last year. It ranked so highly thanks to the University of Wyoming’s low tuition and fees and local cost of living. Laramie also has a population on the younger side, even in non-students. And it pairs a high natural‑amenity score with a high number of arts and entertainment spots for its size.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel