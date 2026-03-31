Around Wyoming, Tuesday, March 30

The Big Horn High School speech and debate team has transformed in less than a decade to multi-year state champions. The Sheridan Press reports the team started with just two students. This year’s state meet capped off their fourth straight state win. They won all but one of their meets this season.

The Jackson Hole boys’ alpine skiing team has also wrapped up an impressive streak. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports the team has taken the state title for 15 straight years. This season, they won every single meet, too.

The Laramie outdoor scene has been featured on a show about backcountry foods. The Laramie Boomerang reports Steve Corso runs Outdoor Eats TV, which showcases real meals with real food that people can make while they’re recreating. In the latest season of the show, Laramie’s variety of outdoor adventure areas, local businesses, and people take center stage. Corso spends time with the Trail Fairies to do some trail maintenance and goes rock climbing with a local family. Each outing ends with a delicious meal prepared by the chef.

And, Wyoming River Trips in Cody has been named to Newsweek’s Readers’ Choice Best Whitewater Rafting 2026 list. The company ranked seventh and was highlighted for its focus on community and ability to craft trips for any budget.