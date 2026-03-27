Around Wyoming, Friday, March 27

People across the world are getting a little bit of comfort thanks to some Gillette women. The Gillette News Record reports about a dozen make 20 or more quilts each year for Lutheran World Relief. All of the material they use, except the batting, is donated.

A Jackson chef is competing on a new cooking competition show. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports Chef Malyna Si has been part of “America’s Culinary Cup,” going up against 15 other decorated chefs from across the country. Each week features a challenge around the 10 culinary commandments.

A Jackson museum has won a national award. The Jackson Hole History Museum is a recipient of the Building Museums™ Symposium Buildy Award. The organization says the museum’s exhibitions and programs foreground underrepresented voices and regional narratives while providing universal accessibility, sustainable site strategies, and flexible, well-planned public and back-of-house spaces that strengthen the museum’s role as a community anchor in a rapidly changing region.

And according to Nursa, Wyoming is the 13th fittest state in the country, with a high number of gyms and running, walking, and hiking routes per 100,000 people.