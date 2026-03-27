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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, March 27

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published March 27, 2026 at 7:04 AM MDT

People across the world are getting a little bit of comfort thanks to some Gillette women. The Gillette News Record reports about a dozen make 20 or more quilts each year for Lutheran World Relief. All of the material they use, except the batting, is donated.

A Jackson chef is competing on a new cooking competition show. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports Chef Malyna Si has been part of “America’s Culinary Cup,” going up against 15 other decorated chefs from across the country. Each week features a challenge around the 10 culinary commandments.

A Jackson museum has won a national award. The Jackson Hole History Museum is a recipient of the Building Museums™ Symposium Buildy Award. The organization says the museum’s exhibitions and programs foreground underrepresented voices and regional narratives while providing universal accessibility, sustainable site strategies, and flexible, well-planned public and back-of-house spaces that strengthen the museum’s role as a community anchor in a rapidly changing region.

And according to Nursa, Wyoming is the 13th fittest state in the country, with a high number of gyms and running, walking, and hiking routes per 100,000 people.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel