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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, March 26

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published March 26, 2026 at 7:03 AM MDT

A Sheridan High School social studies teacher recently spoke at a national conference. The Sheridan Press reports Michael Thomas was invited to present one of his classroom projects at the We the People: National Symposium on Civic Education Research. In the project he talked about, students use the words and phrases of the Declaration of Independence to declare independence from something in their lives they find unjust. Students have written about everything from food allergies to classes.

Kids in Cheyenne will be able to start building their home libraries early, thanks to a new initiative. The Junior League of Cheyenne, Goodwill of Wyoming, and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library will deliver books to enrolled kids every month for two years. Kids from newborn to age 5 in Cheyenne’s 82007 zip code are eligible to join. The program plans to expand to other areas in Cheyenne soon.

University of Wyoming women’s volleyball assistant coach and recruiter Justin Dueck has been named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association 30 Under 30 list.

And, according to Ruffians, Wyomingites’ top concern when it comes to their hair is losing it.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel