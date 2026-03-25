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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, March 25

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published March 25, 2026 at 7:01 AM MDT

A Campbell County Master Gardener will be honored with a local memorial. The Gillette News Record reports Mandy Reynolds died in 2024. She had spent a lot of time with the local Master Gardeners group and continued to lead programming even as she battled cancer. A stone with her name engraved on it is set to be placed in the urban orchard in Cam-plex Park - a place she immediately fell in love with when it was created.

A University of Wyoming women’s basketball player has been selected for a national game. WyoSports reports Malene Pedersen is one of 107 finalists for the Lilly Women’s College All-Star Game. It will be played early next month in Phoenix.

Douglas has a brick and mortar food bank again, for the first time since late 2023. Saving Grace Food Pantry has been hosting mobile food pantries for the last two years, but now, it has a permanent location. It’s partnered with the Food Bank of Wyoming and celebrated its soft opening in late January.

And, the Blackwater Creek Lodge & Guest Ranch in Cody has been named to the USA TODAY 10 BEST list. Those on the list were nominated by an expert panel and voted on by readers.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel