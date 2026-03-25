Around Wyoming, Wednesday, March 25

A Campbell County Master Gardener will be honored with a local memorial. The Gillette News Record reports Mandy Reynolds died in 2024. She had spent a lot of time with the local Master Gardeners group and continued to lead programming even as she battled cancer. A stone with her name engraved on it is set to be placed in the urban orchard in Cam-plex Park - a place she immediately fell in love with when it was created.

A University of Wyoming women’s basketball player has been selected for a national game. WyoSports reports Malene Pedersen is one of 107 finalists for the Lilly Women’s College All-Star Game. It will be played early next month in Phoenix.

Douglas has a brick and mortar food bank again, for the first time since late 2023. Saving Grace Food Pantry has been hosting mobile food pantries for the last two years, but now, it has a permanent location. It’s partnered with the Food Bank of Wyoming and celebrated its soft opening in late January.

And, the Blackwater Creek Lodge & Guest Ranch in Cody has been named to the USA TODAY 10 BEST list. Those on the list were nominated by an expert panel and voted on by readers.