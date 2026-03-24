Around Wyoming, Tuesday, March 24

A Sheridan High School graduate has earned Eagle Scout status. The Sheridan Press reports Enoch Lick will be honored at the end of the month with the Scouts BSA’s highest award. For his project, he built a gazebo and benches for the 3-Poles Recreation Area.

A Rock Springs high schooler was recognized by the governor for his artistic act of civic engagement - and his response to the pushback he received. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Brandon Swigart won a contest to design a new flag for the town. But it quickly became the subject of insults and derision from a city official. Swigart stood by his design, and the rest of the city council stood by him. During the legislative session, he was formally recognized by Gov. Mark Gordon and members of the Legislature. Gordon also presented Swigart with a challenge coin as a symbol of his personal respect.

A Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation board member is set to receive a lifetime achievement award from the group. Kathleen Saito Yuille will be honored with the Douglas Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award in July. She was born in the camp and has led pilgrimage activities back to the site since she joined the board in 2009.