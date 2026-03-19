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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, March 19

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published March 19, 2026 at 7:11 AM MDT

High school athletes tied or broke several state records at the state indoor track. The Gillette News Record reports the girls’ 55-meter dash record was tied. The boys’ 55-meter dash record was beaten. The girls’ 4x200-meter relay and 4x400-meter relay records were smashed by not one, but both top two teams. And the new girls’ 4x800-meter relay record was set. During preliminaries, the 55-meter hurdles record was just narrowly surpassed. And the girls shot put throw landed two feet farther than the previous record.

Library patrons in Burns and Pine Bluffs now have an easier time accessing library resources when they need them. The Laramie County Library System has become the first in the state to implement self-service access. Patrons can use their library cards to enter the building from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week, even when staff aren’t there. Regular staffed hours will continue.

A University of Wyoming grad student has been selected for a national award. Kaylee Esgar was given the International District Energy Association’s Patti Wilson Leadership Award. It names Esgar as an emerging leader in the district energy sector.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel