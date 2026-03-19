Around Wyoming, Thursday, March 19

High school athletes tied or broke several state records at the state indoor track. The Gillette News Record reports the girls’ 55-meter dash record was tied. The boys’ 55-meter dash record was beaten. The girls’ 4x200-meter relay and 4x400-meter relay records were smashed by not one, but both top two teams. And the new girls’ 4x800-meter relay record was set. During preliminaries, the 55-meter hurdles record was just narrowly surpassed. And the girls shot put throw landed two feet farther than the previous record.

Library patrons in Burns and Pine Bluffs now have an easier time accessing library resources when they need them. The Laramie County Library System has become the first in the state to implement self-service access. Patrons can use their library cards to enter the building from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week, even when staff aren’t there. Regular staffed hours will continue.

A University of Wyoming grad student has been selected for a national award. Kaylee Esgar was given the International District Energy Association’s Patti Wilson Leadership Award. It names Esgar as an emerging leader in the district energy sector.