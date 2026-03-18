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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, March 18

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published March 18, 2026 at 7:04 AM MDT

An award-winning Wyoming film has been transformed into a classroom-ready curriculum. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports the “Dear Sirs” documentary helps students engage more deeply with WWII history through a Wyoming family’s story. Current project funding also supports one school assembly screening with a filmmaker Q&A.

Cheyenne will soon have new affordable housing options thanks to a partnership between the Wyoming Army National Guard and Habitat for Humanity. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports soldiers assigned to the 307th Engineer Detachment will have their annual training at the Pronghorn Crossing build site in May. During the training period, they will build four to six homes.

Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 will be making several whistle stops in Wyoming in honor of the nation’s 250th. The world’s largest operating steam locomotive will leave its home base in Cheyenne and travel across the country starting later this month. It will make 10 quick stops throughout the state from March 29 through April 23.

And, according to CustomWritings, Wyomingites have the 15th highest literacy rate among students.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel