Around Wyoming, Wednesday, March 18

An award-winning Wyoming film has been transformed into a classroom-ready curriculum. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports the “Dear Sirs” documentary helps students engage more deeply with WWII history through a Wyoming family’s story. Current project funding also supports one school assembly screening with a filmmaker Q&A.

Cheyenne will soon have new affordable housing options thanks to a partnership between the Wyoming Army National Guard and Habitat for Humanity. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports soldiers assigned to the 307th Engineer Detachment will have their annual training at the Pronghorn Crossing build site in May. During the training period, they will build four to six homes.

Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 will be making several whistle stops in Wyoming in honor of the nation’s 250th. The world’s largest operating steam locomotive will leave its home base in Cheyenne and travel across the country starting later this month. It will make 10 quick stops throughout the state from March 29 through April 23.

And, according to CustomWritings, Wyomingites have the 15th highest literacy rate among students.