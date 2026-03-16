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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, March 16

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published March 16, 2026 at 7:51 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on March 15, 1942, the Cheyenne United Service Organizations building was named the nation’s best. On March 15, 1943, Pres. Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a proclamation establishing Jackson Hole National Monument. The area was merged with the preexisting Grand Teton National Park seven years later. On March 16, 1906, a University of Wyoming student named Ronald McDonald injured his thumb while using a buzz saw. No word on what career he went into. On March 16, 1941, a case of leprosy was discovered in the Sheridan area. On March 19, 1930, members of the Cody Club and the American Legion sent a letter to the J.C. Penny Company to discourage the store from coming to Cody. We don’t know why they were against it.

And, the Gillette News Record reported on March 16, 1988, that students had their maintenance worker to thank for the school’s new art. Jim Van Alstyne had been an art teacher before moving to Gillette. He helped students at Lakeview Elementary School paint their mascot on the gym wall. Other principals saw the work and asked Van Alstyne to paint their mascots, too.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel