Around Wyoming, Monday, March 16

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on March 15, 1942, the Cheyenne United Service Organizations building was named the nation’s best. On March 15, 1943, Pres. Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a proclamation establishing Jackson Hole National Monument. The area was merged with the preexisting Grand Teton National Park seven years later. On March 16, 1906, a University of Wyoming student named Ronald McDonald injured his thumb while using a buzz saw. No word on what career he went into. On March 16, 1941, a case of leprosy was discovered in the Sheridan area. On March 19, 1930, members of the Cody Club and the American Legion sent a letter to the J.C. Penny Company to discourage the store from coming to Cody. We don’t know why they were against it.

And, the Gillette News Record reported on March 16, 1988, that students had their maintenance worker to thank for the school’s new art. Jim Van Alstyne had been an art teacher before moving to Gillette. He helped students at Lakeview Elementary School paint their mascot on the gym wall. Other principals saw the work and asked Van Alstyne to paint their mascots, too.