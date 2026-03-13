© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, March 13

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published March 13, 2026 at 7:24 AM MDT

Jackson ski ambassadors are doing their best to fill the shoes and honor the memory of the first Ambassador of Teton Pass. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports Jay Pistono was a well-known guardian of the pass and those who chose to ski there until he died last fall. Now, the ambassador program has expanded its training and is paying its volunteers. And each is helping out in jackets with “Ski the Jay Way” emblazoned on the hood. Stickers and signs with the slogan are also in the works.

A Kemmerer man has done something few travelers have. The Kemmerer Gazette reports Zachary Adam Carlisle watched the movie “Quigley Down Under” when he was ten. Then and there, he decided he was going to emulate Quigley, who was from Wyoming, and travel the world. Starting at 19, he visited all 50 states in the same vehicle, has been to all seven continents, and touched all five oceans. He carried a state flag with him and has signatures from across the world on it.

Mount of Olives Lutheran Church in Rawlins just celebrated 50 years. Congratulations!

And, according to DuelBits, Wyoming is the fourteenth most likely state to be contacted by aliens in the country.
