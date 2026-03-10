Around Wyoming, Tuesday, March 10

A new exhibit at the state Capitol building will help Wyoming students get hands-on and learn about state government. The Wyoming Tribune-Eagle reports the newly opened Civics Lab is designed for students in fifth through eighth grades. It focuses on the first five articles of the Wyoming Constitution and the three branches of government.

A University of Wyoming team recently took home first place in the team role play division at the Pacific Northwest Sales Competition. Trent Fitzgerald, Brett Vonau, Luke Kelly, and Jacob Kornman had to solve a complex business case centered on strategic staffing and talent solutions for a technology client. They were competing against teams from across the country.

The roads of Converse County are about to get a little nicer thanks to a limited edition gift. The Douglas Budget reports Caterpillar gave a brand new grader to Converse County Road and Bridge as part of the company’s 100th anniversary celebration. The blade is the third out of five worldwide.

And Jack and Mary Jo Laakso of Gillette are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. The Gillette News Record reports they still remember the first spark from when they got together. Congratulations!