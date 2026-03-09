Around Wyoming, Monday, March 9

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on March 9, 1888, Converse County was created. On March 9, 1942, Worland women baked 325 pounds of cookies for soldiers. On March 10, 1890, Albany County Council members said Laramie’s light air caused insanity. I’m not sure if that was meant to be a tourist draw or not. On March 10, 1947, it was reported that Thermopolis was using the water from its hot springs to de-ice its streets. On March 11, 1888, Sheridan County was organized. On March 11, 1947, a 20-year-old Fort Bridger resident sold his electric filing system invention to IBM for $5 million. That’s over $72 million in today’s money. On March 12, 1890, Big Horn County was created by the Wyoming Territorial Legislature. On March 13, 1870, the first Presbyterian Church in Wyoming Territory was dedicated in Rawlins. On March 14, 1945, it was reported that Wyoming led the country in war bond buying.