Around Wyoming, Thursday, March 5

A Gillette couple has had an unusual path to marriage. The Gillette News Record reports Dahlton and Ivy Tarno first started dating in high school, but, in an attempt to save money over the upcoming holidays, Dahlton broke up with Ivy… on her birthday. But they stayed in touch, even after Dahlton and his family moved to Cheyenne. Ivy took him up on an offer of coffee, finally, and they’ve made it through several holidays and all the way to marriage since. They even got married twice - once for insurance purposes and again in a larger ceremony with friends and family.

A couple Newcastle couples also have an unusual set of love stories. The Newcastle News Letter Journal reports Mercedes Voelker and Slade Roberson started dating in high school and are planning to get married this summer. Meanwhile, Mercedes’ older sister, Lexus, and Slade’s stepbrother, Trenton, started dating two years ago and got married last summer. The two sets of siblings are also close, which they say makes double dates feel more like family time.

And, according to CSB, moms in Wyoming are the second most likely to be “soccer moms” out of all the other states in the country.