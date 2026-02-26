© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions

'A World Appears': Best-selling author Michael Pollan explores consciousness

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 26, 2026 at 10:00 AM MST
The cover of "A World Appears" and author Michael Pollan. (Courtesy of Penguin Press and Christopher Michel)
Courtesy of Penguin Press and Christopher Michel
The cover of "A World Appears" and author Michael Pollan. (Courtesy of Penguin Press and Christopher Michel)

What happens when we open our eyes? Is consciousness something that can be pinpointed and studied? These are the questions science author Michael Pollan explores in his new book.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan talks with Pollan about “A World Appears: A Journey into Consciousness.”

Book excerpt: ‘A World Appears’

By Michael Pollan

Excerpted from “A World Appears: A Journey into Consciousness” by Michael Pollan. Copyright ©2026 by Michael Pollan. Published by arrangement with Penguin Press, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom