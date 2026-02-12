Around Wyoming, Thursday, February 12

Laramie High School had a standout performance at the recent indoor track and field 307 Invitational. WyoSports reports the team set three school records and won 11 events. MacKenna Schabron, Sophia Gonzales, Libbie Roesler and Kieran Giraldo topped the 4X800 girls relay by about a second. Ava Wallhead set the record in the 55-meter dash by just fractions of a second. And Kate Lewis beat her own school record in shot put by five inches.

At a different indoor track and field meet, the Thunder Basin girls team broke a handful of records. The Gillette News Record reports sprinter Grace Miller broke her own records in the 55-meter dash and 200-meter dash at the Basin Nation Invite. Ashley Rogge broke her own record in 55-meter hurdles. The two, along with Adalyn Olson and Aleigh Carter, also set a new record in the 4x200-meter relay. And Tattum Toohey became the first Thunder Basin girl to break 12 minutes in the 3200-meter run.

A Sheridan High School swimmer broke a school record at a meet. Ben Forsythe finished the 100-meter freestyle in 46.89 seconds at the Cheyenne Invite, coming in just under the old record.