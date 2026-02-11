Around Wyoming, Wednesday, February 11

A Thunder Basin High School basketball player has become the third-ever Bolt to score 1,000 career points. The Gillette News Record reports Gibby Williams crossed the milestone just four games into his junior season. He’s got his eyes on a state championship for his team, but is also considering a go at hitting 2,000 points.

A Teton County sheriff’s K9 has entered his next phase in life. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports Stitch, the springer spaniel, helped his handler, Sergeant Jesse Willcox, ferret out hidden drugs, connect with community members, and train fellow officers for about a decade. Now, he and his favorite tennis ball are patrolling Sergeant Willcox’s house, but this time, sniffing out treats, not drugs.

First Christian Church in Cheyenne recently celebrated its 100th anniversary. The Wyoming Tribune-Eagle reports the church used the celebration to also announce the total of a recent fundraising campaign they held. $200,000 will go toward helping teen moms in Cheyenne who are currently facing homelessness.

And, the Wyoming State Museum has been nominated for USA Today’s 10 Best Free Museums. It was up against 19 other museums. Winners will be announced in about a week.