Around Wyoming, Tuesday, February 10

Grizzly 399 has been posthumously cleared of suspicion in a mauling from two years ago. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports Shayne Burke was attacked by a bear near Signal Mountain in 2024. It was assumed to be a mother protecting her cub, and many worried it was the beloved 399. But, after getting DNA results back, she’s been cleared. It’s now believed to have been an older male cub of hers, and Burke had likely interrupted him while mating with another, smaller bear.

A book once banned, burned, stolen, and suppressed in Johnson County has returned. According to Rare Book Hub, “The Banditti of the Plains or the Cattlemen's Invasion of Wyoming in 1892 (The Crowning Infamy of the Ages)” told the story of the Johnson County Cattle Wars. Written by S.A. Mercer, it didn’t paint the best picture of the large ranchers of the area, and they threatened and jailed Mercer before destroying as many books as they could find. Now, two copies have been discovered and returned to the Johnson County Library shelves and the Hoofprints Museum.

A University of Wyoming entomology professor has co-edited a new book. Scott Shaw was also a contributing author of the comprehensive book on Darwin wasps, which play a vital role in agriculture.