Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, February 10

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published February 9, 2026 at 7:08 AM MST

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on February 8, 1928, a Lander doctor announced a cure for hiccups. Sadly, it’s been lost to time. On February 8, 1903, at 7 a.m., it reached -57 degrees at Big Piney. On February 8, 1957, two Wyoming Girls School escapees with a rifle and an ax were apprehended one county over in Johnson County. On February 9, 1868, the first public school in the state was established in Cheyenne, with 100 students. On February 9, 1911, Platte, Goshen, and Washakie counties were created. On February 11, 1915, Casper High School students won the 7th annual “wall scaling contest” in Cheyenne. On February 12, 1915, a fire burned nine businesses in downtown Powell before residents extinguished the flames with dynamite charges.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on February 9, 1901, Miss June Downey entertained the seniors at a “Constellation Party.” Each guest was given a number of stars with words written on them, and “Proverbs were to be formed from them…” somehow.
Ivy Engel
