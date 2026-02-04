Around Wyoming, Wednesday, February 4

A couple new pieces of art are brightening up Pinedale. The Pinedale Roundup reports local high school senior Wren Hamilton painted a large red Indian paintbrush. Junior Taylor Wickham painted a sunset over a mountain range with a meadow in the foreground. The pieces will hang in the alley between Pinedale Art & Crafts and the Corral Bar as long as weathering allows.

Another Jackson live cam has exploded in popularity. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports Corbet’s Couloir is one of the steepest in-bounds ski runs in North America. A new feed shows skiers of all skill levels trying, and sometimes succeeding, in launching themselves onto the slope. It’s already racked up millions of views since early January. However, the camera is now turned off in anticipation of the Kings and Queens of Corbet’s competition, and will be back on after.

A Cody company has developed an international following. The Powell Tribune reports Aaron Davidson grew up long-range hunting here in Wyoming. It inspired him to start Gunwerks, which creates precision guns and hunting equipment. The business has become one of the world’s top rifle manufacturers in just two decades.

And, according to Cinch Home Services, Wyoming is the 13th best state for family-friendly home buying.