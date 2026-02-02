Around Wyoming, Monday, February 2

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on February 1, 1869, Buffalo got running water. On February 1, 1937, the Greybull Valley Rural Electrification Administration project delivered electric power to 225 family farms in the Greybull Valley and Emblem Beach area. On February 1, 1947, the cottonwood was adopted as the state tree. On February 2, 1943, the Wyoming Supreme Court decided that common law marriage was invalid. The state still doesn’t recognize it. On February 5, 1882, an article in The Cheyenne Daily Sun recommended gargling lager beer as a cure for a sore throat. On February 5, 1927, the meadowlark was designated as the state bird. On February 6, 1886, the University of Wyoming was founded. On February 6, 1890, “tramps” dug themselves out of the Laramie jail with the help of a broomstick and a feather duster. On February 7, 1895, Estelle Reel became the first woman in Wyoming elected to statewide office when she was inaugurated as the superintendent of public instruction.