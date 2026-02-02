© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, February 2

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published February 2, 2026 at 7:57 AM MST

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on February 1, 1869, Buffalo got running water. On February 1, 1937, the Greybull Valley Rural Electrification Administration project delivered electric power to 225 family farms in the Greybull Valley and Emblem Beach area. On February 1, 1947, the cottonwood was adopted as the state tree. On February 2, 1943, the Wyoming Supreme Court decided that common law marriage was invalid. The state still doesn’t recognize it. On February 5, 1882, an article in The Cheyenne Daily Sun recommended gargling lager beer as a cure for a sore throat. On February 5, 1927, the meadowlark was designated as the state bird. On February 6, 1886, the University of Wyoming was founded. On February 6, 1890, “tramps” dug themselves out of the Laramie jail with the help of a broomstick and a feather duster. On February 7, 1895, Estelle Reel became the first woman in Wyoming elected to statewide office when she was inaugurated as the superintendent of public instruction.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel