Around Wyoming, Friday, January 30

The Rock Springs City Council is working to improve roadway safety. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports the “Vision Zero” goal is to eliminate all traffic fatalities and serious injuries within the city by 2050. The plan identifies several “high-injury” corridors and intersections for safety upgrades. It will shift the focus from reacting to accidents to proactively designing streets that account for human error.

Jackson’s Town Square has gained an international following. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports a bar in Vilnius, Lithuania, plays the livestream of the square on a TV at all times. They say no amount of money or event could get them to change it. It all started when they stumbled upon the feed while looking for American destinations for the screen in 2020. It represented an oasis of quiet life. And, every time a yellow car - the rarest of them all - drives by, everyone gets a free shot.

Residents in Guernsey may notice an unusual critter in their midst. The Guernsey Gazette reports Merlin, the desert tortoise, lives with her owner there. In the warmer months, she’s known to roam and has been found up to five blocks away from her home.