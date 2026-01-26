© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, January 26

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 26, 2026 at 7:44 AM MST

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on January 25, 1967, jade was adopted as the state gemstone. On January 27, 1957, Wyoming began making reflective license plates to increase nighttime safety. On January 28, 1920, during a special session, the Wyoming Legislature ratified the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, granting women the right to vote in a unanimous vote. On January 30, 1951, the Wyoming Cowboys defeated the Washington and Lee Generals in the Gator Bowl, 20-7. On January 30, 1958, it was reported that among the first cowboys voted into the National Hall of Fame were John B. Kendrick and Francis E. Warren. On January 31, 1917, the Indian paintbrush was adopted as the state flower.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, January 25, 1902, was “another day of excitement in the chemical laboratory” when a vessel of oil from the Newcastle fields burst, and later, when a bottle of gasoline ignited, transferring flames to the woodwork, ceiling, and curtains.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel