Around Wyoming, Monday, January 26

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on January 25, 1967, jade was adopted as the state gemstone. On January 27, 1957, Wyoming began making reflective license plates to increase nighttime safety. On January 28, 1920, during a special session, the Wyoming Legislature ratified the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, granting women the right to vote in a unanimous vote. On January 30, 1951, the Wyoming Cowboys defeated the Washington and Lee Generals in the Gator Bowl, 20-7. On January 30, 1958, it was reported that among the first cowboys voted into the National Hall of Fame were John B. Kendrick and Francis E. Warren. On January 31, 1917, the Indian paintbrush was adopted as the state flower.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, January 25, 1902, was “another day of excitement in the chemical laboratory” when a vessel of oil from the Newcastle fields burst, and later, when a bottle of gasoline ignited, transferring flames to the woodwork, ceiling, and curtains.