One of the largest Indigenous tribes in the U.S. claims ICE has detained members

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 15, 2026 at 10:01 AM MST
Federal immigration officers are seen near the scene where Renee Good was fatally shot by an ICE officer last week, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, in Minneapolis. (John Locher/AP)
John Locher/AP
Federal immigration officers are seen near the scene where Renee Good was fatally shot by an ICE officer last week, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, in Minneapolis. (John Locher/AP)

The Oglala Sioux Tribe says three tribal members are being held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers after raids in Minneapolis.

In a statement to NPR, the Department of Homeland Security denies that its officers have arrested or even encountered tribal members in its latest raids.

Host Indira Lakshmanan discusses with Graham Lee Brewer. He reports for the Associated Press’ race and ethnicity team, focusing on Indigenous communities and tribal nations. He is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation and is based in Oklahoma.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom