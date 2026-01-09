© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, January 9

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 9, 2026 at 7:57 AM MST

A relatively new program is giving people in Teton County with Parkinson’s disease another way to connect and support their bodies. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports regular exercise is important for people with the disorder. After seeing how a climbing group benefited his mom, who had the disease, Matthew Koenig started one in Jackson. It meets weekly to strengthen participants' bodies and their bonds.

The Big Horn County district courtroom recently got an upgrade thanks to a district court clerk. The Basin Republican Rustler reports Serena Lipp wanted to restore and renew it. Through American Rescue Plan Act funds, not only was the room restored, but it got a new mural representing the county, past and present.

A Sublette County physician’s assistant has earned a nationally recognized credential. Noah Chutz achieved his Certificate of Added Qualifications in Emergency Medicine from the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. This means he’s advanced his expertise in emergency medicine, going above and beyond the standard scope of PA practice.

And, according to artisan home decor site Kouboo.com, Wyoming’s most popular home interior design style is “rustic.”
