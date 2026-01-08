© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, January 8

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 8, 2026 at 7:56 AM MST

A Newcastle woman is searching for items to give her newborn son a connection to his grandmother. The Newcastle News Letter Journal reports Brooklin Macke (mack-E)-Shaff delivered her firstborn, Walt John, on her own birthday, just four short minutes before her birth time. She believes he was a birthday gift from her deceased mom, Gidget Macke. Gidget loved to give away the crocheted things she made. Now, Brooklin is on a quest to collect pieces Gidget had made for others to use for her own son. Folks with items to share can reach out to Brooklin on Facebook.

A University of Wyoming student recently presented at a regional symposium. Drea (dray-uh) Hineman is researching how to grow lettuce better in space. She was the only agriculture major student to present at Interplanetary Life in Boise, Idaho.

A Sublette County Health provider has earned a national certification. Nurse practitioner Rauli (r-ow-lee) Perry got her menopause certified practitioner credential through The Menopause Society. She’s now one of only a handful in Wyoming who have a high level of clinical training and comprehensive knowledge in the complex hormonal, physical, and emotional changes that accompany menopause.

And, according to WalletHub, Wyoming is the most charitable state in the country for the second year running.
