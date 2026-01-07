Around Wyoming, Wednesday, January 7

The Sweetwater County Historical Museum created a special Christmas exhibit in tribute to a local resident who died in late 2024. Barry Tippy donated his collection of boyhood toys to the museum when he found out how severe his illness was. The display was meant to remind those who knew him of his courage, kindness, and always cheerful nature.

2025 was a record year for sugar beets. The Powell Tribune reports over 32 tons of beets were harvested per acre. The yield shot past the projected numbers. This is only the second time ever Lovell district growers have harvested over 30 tons per acre. The first was in 2016.

A Shoshoni boy has blown other anglers out of the water. Twelve-year-old Tucker Bass - yes, like the fish - caught a 2-pound, 4-ounce largemouth bass from Lake Cameahwait in central Wyoming. He now holds the world record for the Junior 4-pound Line Class. He’s currently the only largemouth bass world record holder from Wyoming. Bass also achieved Trophy Angler status in August through the Game and Fish Department’s Master Angler program and completed four of six challenges in its Youth Fishing Challenge.

And Joe and Cheryl Buckley recently celebrated 50 years of marriage. Congratulations!