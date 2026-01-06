Around Wyoming, Tuesday, January 6

Six Douglas High School swimmers are jumping into the pool with a built-in cheerleader. The Douglas Budget reports the team has three sets of sisters on it: Riley and Danielle Cook, Abby and Addy Dykes, and Kenley and Wesley Wood. All of the duos have been swimming together since they were young.

About half a dozen Powell residents have a new appreciation for how the city operates. The Powell Tribune reports the city wrapped up its second Citizen Academy. The multi-week program gives people an inside look at things like the police station and the garbage transfer station. Many came away impressed by the operations and the people who staff them.

Home on the Range Animal Haven, outside of Laramie, just got an upgrade. County5 reports a grant allowed them to expand their grazing pasture for their five donkeys, four ponies, and three horses. The nonprofit is Albany County’s sole large animal sanctuary.

Lou Taubert Ranch Outfitters in Casper has been named as one of America’s top 50 clothing stores by The New York Times. The four-floor Western wear store has been in the city’s downtown for decades. It was the only business in Wyoming to make the list.