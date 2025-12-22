© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions

Lumbee Tribe wins federal recognition — but some tribes aren't happy

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 22, 2025 at 9:48 AM MST

The Lumbee Tribe has been pushing for federal recognition for more than a century. Last week, they finally achieved that goal through the passage of a defense bill in Congress. But not all tribes are happy about the recognition.

Host Indira Lakshmanan discusses with Graham Lee Brewer, who reports for the Associated Press’s Race and Ethnicity team, focusing on Indigenous communities and tribal nations. He is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation and is based in Oklahoma.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom