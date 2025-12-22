© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, December 22

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published December 22, 2025 at 7:35 AM MST

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on December 22, 1969, a massive mural depicting Wyoming’s history, carved from a large cottonwood trunk, was placed in the coffee shop at Casper’s Ramada Inn. It took six weeks to complete. On December 24, 1866, the first Christmas tree lighting in Wyoming was held near present-day Glenrock. The next year, on December 24, 1867, the Dakota Territorial Legislature passed an act incorporating the city of Cheyenne. On December 24, 1966, the University of Wyoming Cowboys defeated the Florida State Seminoles, 28-20, in the Sun Bowl. On December 27, 1867, Dakota Territory created Carter County, now Sweetwater County, out of Laramie County, though it wasn’t fully organized until the next year. On December 22, 1917, the Irma Hotel was deeded back to Louisa Cody, Buffalo Bill Cody’s wife. It had been foreclosed upon and sold to a man named Barney Link earlier that year. Louisa kept it until she died eight years later.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
