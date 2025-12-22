Around Wyoming, Monday, December 22

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on December 22, 1969, a massive mural depicting Wyoming’s history, carved from a large cottonwood trunk, was placed in the coffee shop at Casper’s Ramada Inn. It took six weeks to complete. On December 24, 1866, the first Christmas tree lighting in Wyoming was held near present-day Glenrock. The next year, on December 24, 1867, the Dakota Territorial Legislature passed an act incorporating the city of Cheyenne. On December 24, 1966, the University of Wyoming Cowboys defeated the Florida State Seminoles, 28-20, in the Sun Bowl. On December 27, 1867, Dakota Territory created Carter County, now Sweetwater County, out of Laramie County, though it wasn’t fully organized until the next year. On December 22, 1917, the Irma Hotel was deeded back to Louisa Cody, Buffalo Bill Cody’s wife. It had been foreclosed upon and sold to a man named Barney Link earlier that year. Louisa kept it until she died eight years later.