'Wait Wait' for November 15, 2025: With Not My Job guest Tiffany Haddish

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Tiffany Haddish and panelists Brian Babylon, Paula Poundstone, and Roxanne Roberts. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

What About His Emails!?; A Holy Film Festival; A Wreck Gets Celebrated

Panel Questions

Flatulent Design Flaw

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about a woman named Tallulah in the news, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Girls Trip's Tiffany Haddish answers our questions about female-fronted comic strips

Tiffany Haddish, comedian, actor, and star of the comedy Girls Trip, plays our game called, "Girls Trip, Meet Girl Strip." Three questions about comic strips with female leads.

Panel Questions

New Life For Old Sweats; Saxy Wedding Music

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Getting Deep on the Beach; Turn the Lights Off; A Starchy Cold Remedy

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict what will be The Pope's favorite movie of 2026.



