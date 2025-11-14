Around Wyoming, Friday, November 14

A Cheyenne man may be popping up on your screen sometime soon. The Wyoming Tribune-Eagle reports Seth Edeen (ee-deen) was on a family vacation when he was approached by an agent about acting. Having never considered it before, he thought about it and decided to move to LA on a whim. There, Edeen connected with makers of vertical shorts. The usually feature-length videos are meant to be watched on a phone and are often broken into shorter episodes. Edeen has now acted in 27 verticals.

Two Casper FFA members have received the highest honor the organization has. Shyann Garbutt and Chayse Schierkolk earned the American FFA Degree. The award recognizes demonstrated ability and outstanding achievements in agricultural business, production, processing, or service programs. Fewer than 1% nationwide achieve the degree.

Drivers in Gillette may notice some rusty new art. The Gillette News Record reports three antique farming tools — a plow, a half barrel scraper and a tree planter — will grace Gurley Avenue until the new Gurley Bridge is built.

And, according to EssayShark, Wyomingites are the fifth smartest in the nation.