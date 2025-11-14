© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, November 14

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published November 14, 2025 at 7:25 AM MST

A Cheyenne man may be popping up on your screen sometime soon. The Wyoming Tribune-Eagle reports Seth Edeen (ee-deen) was on a family vacation when he was approached by an agent about acting. Having never considered it before, he thought about it and decided to move to LA on a whim. There, Edeen connected with makers of vertical shorts. The usually feature-length videos are meant to be watched on a phone and are often broken into shorter episodes. Edeen has now acted in 27 verticals.

Two Casper FFA members have received the highest honor the organization has. Shyann Garbutt and Chayse Schierkolk earned the American FFA Degree. The award recognizes demonstrated ability and outstanding achievements in agricultural business, production, processing, or service programs. Fewer than 1% nationwide achieve the degree.

Drivers in Gillette may notice some rusty new art. The Gillette News Record reports three antique farming tools — a plow, a half barrel scraper and a tree planter — will grace Gurley Avenue until the new Gurley Bridge is built.

And, according to EssayShark, Wyomingites are the fifth smartest in the nation.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel