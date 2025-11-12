Around Wyoming, Wednesday, November 12

A Laramie woman has completed a challenging swim. The Laramie Boomerang reports Reilly Dibner headed to Lake Tahoe in California to swim the 21.3 miles across its length. Starting at 9:30 at night, Dibner crossed the stretch of cold water in about 14 and a half hours.

A Jackson woman is helping her community while speaking in the language they grew up with. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports Antuanett Lopez practices therapy in both English and Spanish. She’s one of the few in the whole state to do so. She says speaking to someone in their first language can open up a whole well of emotions and memories.

The Casper International Airport recently played host to a company designing a new security device. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Honeywell chose the airport because of the way the runways are configured and the relatively low traffic, which allowed the team more opportunity to challenge the device. It can warn pilots coming in for a landing if there’s a hazard on the runway as much as 30 seconds faster than air traffic control.

And, according to Hellotickets, Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks are in the top 10 best national parks to visit in the fall.