Around Wyoming, Friday, October 24

The mayor of Evansville recently returned from a once-in-a-lifetime trip. Oil City News reports Candace Machado travelled to Nepal to climb Mt. Everest on a work retreat in September. She happened to arrive as widespread protests against the government were underway. Machado saw burned buildings and overturned cars while they were in the city. But it was relatively quiet when they left town. She met with Buddhist and Hindu monks, shamans, and other spiritual leaders, and observed important cultural ceremonies. When the time came to climb Everest, though, Machado got sick and only made it up halfway. She may return to try again sometime.

The Pinedale High School ski team will keep gliding thanks to a local business. The Pinedale Roundup reports some costs for the team weren’t covered by the recreation mill this year. So White Pine Ski Resort stepped up to give each member and their coaches a season pass. On top of that, several board members and the advisory board donated money to the team.

Three Wyoming elementary schools have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools. Ralph Witters in Thermopolis, Velma Linford in Laramie, and Wagonwheel in Gillette were recognized for either overall academic excellence or making significant progress in closing achievement gaps.