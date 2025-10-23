Around Wyoming, Thursday, October 23

A big hole is giving scientists a remarkably clear look into the past. The Lovell Chronicle reports the Natural Trap Cave near town drops 100 feet. It has been collecting animal remains for at least 100,000 years. The unique cave is a near constant 48 degrees, humid, and dark, which makes for supreme specimen preservation.

Powell High School art students are taking on the final frontier. The Powell Tribune reports one of the school’s breakout rooms already has space-themed art. Students this year are revamping it. They’re adding a moon, a lunar lander, and Apollo 11 and 13 references. They’ve also begun converting one of the beams into a replica of a launch tower where SpaceX will be sending off a Falcon Heavy with a Boeing X-37 drone attached. On top of that, the class is also adding an 8-foot model of Battlestar Galactica, two Jumpgates from Star Trek, a Stargate, and a small mural from a scene in “2001: A Space Odyssey.”

It’s been a “banner nesting season” for the swans of Grand Teton National Park. National Park News reports 12 cygnets were born to three trumpeter swan pairs this year. The Park Service says the birds were once nearly extinct, but are making a strong comeback.