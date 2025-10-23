© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, October 23

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 23, 2025 at 5:25 AM MDT

A big hole is giving scientists a remarkably clear look into the past. The Lovell Chronicle reports the Natural Trap Cave near town drops 100 feet. It has been collecting animal remains for at least 100,000 years. The unique cave is a near constant 48 degrees, humid, and dark, which makes for supreme specimen preservation.

Powell High School art students are taking on the final frontier. The Powell Tribune reports one of the school’s breakout rooms already has space-themed art. Students this year are revamping it. They’re adding a moon, a lunar lander, and Apollo 11 and 13 references. They’ve also begun converting one of the beams into a replica of a launch tower where SpaceX will be sending off a Falcon Heavy with a Boeing X-37 drone attached. On top of that, the class is also adding an 8-foot model of Battlestar Galactica, two Jumpgates from Star Trek, a Stargate, and a small mural from a scene in “2001: A Space Odyssey.”

It’s been a “banner nesting season” for the swans of Grand Teton National Park. National Park News reports 12 cygnets were born to three trumpeter swan pairs this year. The Park Service says the birds were once nearly extinct, but are making a strong comeback.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
