Around Wyoming, Wednesday, October 22

A drug court provider is helping people in the same spot where she once was. The Uinta County Herald reports Kelsee Ficker hit rock bottom after multiple years of using drugs. She was arrested several times, but the time in 2014, she found out she was pregnant. That was the day she quit using and went through drug court for the second time. Now, 11 years later, she’s Uinta County’s newest drug court provider. She hopes to use her experiences to help others rise up from their own rock bottoms.

Northwest College’s EMT and paramedic training program will be turning out better prepared healthcare workers, thanks to the local hospital. The Powell Tribune reports the Powell Valley Hospital District Board of Trustees recently decided to get rid of several unneeded vehicles. An ambulance was donated to the college and will give students a more “real world” experience.

A Pinedale resident has been honored by the American Red Cross. The Pinedale Roundup reports Maureen Hutchinson helped establish the local team 17 years ago. She was given the Clara Barton Honor Award for Meritorious Volunteer Leadership in recognition of all she has done and continues to do.

And, according to ChicksX, Wyoming has the highest number of documented haunted locations in the country.