Around Wyoming, Tuesday, October 21

Powell High School girls cross country and track runners are the next social media sensation. The Powell Tribune reports the Instagram account rnrgirlclub started as a private account for one of them to rediscover her excitement for running. But once she made it public and brought in the team, their posts became a hit. They tackle the latest TikTok trends and videos about their sport, and the posts routinely rack up thousands of views and likes. Thanks to their handle, they’ve gained the nickname “the runner girls.”

A Buffalo-born musician has made her biggest break in the industry yet. The Buffalo Bulletin reports Maxi Werker moved to Nashville as soon as she turned 18. She’s been working there for the last three years and, through word of mouth, was offered a gig with country singer Jason Aldean. She played several instruments for his opening act, RaeLynn, during his recent Full Throttle tour.

Paranormal fans prepare - the new season of the “Ghost Adventures” TV series is opening with a two hour special in Casper. Oil City News reports the cast was in town last June to film, primarily on Casper Mountain. The season premiere dropped on Discovery+ on Oct. 15 and will air on Discovery Channel on Oct. 29.