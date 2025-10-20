Around Wyoming, Monday, October 20

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on October 21, 1872, the Territorial Penitentiary was completed in Laramie. On October 22, 1964, Richard Nixon campaigned in the state for Barry Goldwater for President. But Democrat Lyndon B. Johnson won Wyoming. On October 23, 1947, pre-Civil War American songs were found in a basement at the University of Wyoming. Nine song sheets printed on rag paper were in good condition and presented to the UW Library. On October 25, 1902, a young Newcastle boy shot a classmate with a slingshot because he was acting in defiance of their teacher. No word on if the first boy got in trouble, too. On October 25, 1919, it was reported that the gloom of the State Prison may be relieved during the next few years by a professional clown, Dave King. He was sentenced to the Pen for horse theft. King was traveling with a carnival company when he reached Wyoming, riding another man’s horse.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on October 24, 2006, Hootie and the Blowfish performed at the Arts and Sciences Auditorium.