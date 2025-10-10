© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming. Friday, October 10

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 10, 2025 at 6:54 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on October 5, 1905, Henry Jordan of Bighorn grew a 30-pound watermelon. That’s about 10 pounds heavier than the average. On October 5, 1965, the Gemini 5 astronauts went elk hunting in the state. On October 7, 1941, big band director Glenn Miller donated 50 records to the troops at Fort F.E. Warren. On October 8, 1902, it was reported that a Cheyenne kid was being held by their babysitter since the mother didn’t pay the agreed upon price. We assume the child was eventually returned. On October 8, 1944, 200 students were released from school in Worland to assist with the harvest. On October 9, 1943, a 30-pound cabbage was harvested in Saratoga. An average cabbage weighs one to two pounds. On October 11, 1890, Wyoming’s first state elected officers took their seats. On October 11, 1936, Pres. and Mrs. F.D. Roosevelt worshipped at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Cheyenne.
Ivy Engel
