© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions

Democrats force vote to limit Trump war powers

WBUR
Published October 9, 2025 at 10:10 AM MDT

We’ve been reporting on the questions surrounding President Trump’s use of military strikes on suspected drug boats in the Caribbean.

On Wednesday night, Democratic lawmakers forced a vote in the Republican-led Senate on a war powers resolution to stop it. The effort fell short, but those senators say the vote showed evidence of new bipartisan support that could grow.

NPR’s Claudia Grisales reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR