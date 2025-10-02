USGS to partner with Mountain West states to identify critical minerals in mine waste

The USGS has awarded nearly $3 million in cooperative agreements with 13 state geological surveys, including Arizona ($333,117), Colorado ($70,851), Idaho ($49,625), Montana ($348,841), Nevada ($349,694), and New Mexico ($338,099).

Jamey Jones, science coordinator of the USGS Earth Mapping Resources Initiative, said the program will give decision-makers the best available data.

“To help solve local, state, regional, national priorities, address concerns, and perhaps address this critical mineral crisis, which has become a national security issue,” Jones said.

The goal: map and sample rock and tailings at old and active mines to see what valuable minerals, including rare earths, might remain. These are elements used in everything from satellites and fighter jets to computer chips and smartphones.

Jones said the critical mineral germanium, used in high-tech electronics, is often found alongside commonly mined minerals like lead and zinc. China is currently the largest producer of germanium and restricts exports to the U.S.

He added that the work could uncover new domestic sources and reduce U.S. reliance on foreign supply chains.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between KUNR, Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNC in Northern Colorado, KANW in New Mexico, Colorado Public Radio, KJZZ in Arizona and NPR, with additional support from affiliate newsrooms across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Eric and Wendy Schmidt.