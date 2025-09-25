West Virginia relies mostly on coal for its electricity. Customers are paying a heavy price
Public anger is growing nationwide over the rising cost of electricity. In West Virginia, where more than 80% of the electricity comes from coal-fired power plants, customers have faced steady increases for more than a decade.
According to reporting from West Virginia Public Broadcasting, that includes hundreds of millions of dollars in hidden fees.
Here & Now’s Scott Tong speaks with WVPB reporter Curtis Tate.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2025 WBUR