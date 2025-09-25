Around Wyoming, Thursday, September 25

A Cheyenne toddler made it to 14th place in a national competition. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports three-year-old Oakley Wardell made it through six rounds before getting knocked out in the semifinals of the national Toddler of the Year contest.

A Douglas High School golf player also placed highly in a national competition. The Douglas Budget reports Bray Morrell was selected as a finalist for Sports Illustrated’s Youth Athlete of the Year. He placed fifth in his division.

Big Horn Elementary School students now have the chance to pursue an interest in music. The Sheridan Press reports teacher Tyler Rogers has always wanted to start an elementary choir group, but never had the time. But this year, he finally started one. All third, fourth, and fifth grade students are welcome to join - no auditions required.

Online magazine Flylords has ranked Laramie sixth on its list of Top U.S. College Towns for Fly Fishing. The magazine warns that “Wyoming’s wind is basically a hazing ritual,” but that once you’ve learned to cast here, you can cast anywhere. It also recognizes the UW Fly Fishing Club, which is an active member with Trout Unlimited 5 Rivers.