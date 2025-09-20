'Wait Wait' for September 20, 2025: Live in St. Louis with Chip Caray!

This week's show was recorded in St. Louis with host Peter Sagal, guest judge and scorekeeper Chioke I'Anson, Not My Job guest Chip Caray and panelists Rachel Coster, Dulcé Sloan, and Adam Felber. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Chioke This Time

Ice Cream Legends Hit Rocky Road; Squeeze Yourself Into These; AirPods With A Little J'en Sais Pas

Panel Questions

Literal Hot Wheels

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about a unique attempt at recycling, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: St. Louis Cardinals' broadcaster Chip Caray answers our questions about Catholic cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals announcer Chip Caray plays our game called, "What do you know about these Cardinals?" Three questions about the Cardinals of the Catholic Church.

Panel Questions

PDA in the OR; True Cost of a Start Up; Prosecco Problems

Limericks

Chioke I'Anson reads three news-related limericks: James Bond Jr Gets Some New Wheels; Banana Splits and SPF; Old Faithful's Lid

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists reveal, after skinny jeans, what will be the next innovation in jeans.



