© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions

The U.K. fires its U.S. ambassador over his emails to Jeffrey Epstein

By Lauren Frayer
Published September 11, 2025 at 6:01 AM MDT
Britain's Ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson, speaks during a welcome reception for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, at the ambassador's residence on Feb. 26, in Washington, D.C.
Carl Court
/
Pool Getty Images
Britain's Ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson, speaks during a welcome reception for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, at the ambassador's residence on Feb. 26, in Washington, D.C.

LONDON — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer fired the U.K. ambassador to Washington, Peter Mandelson, over links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In 2008, before becoming ambassador to the U.S., Mandelson wrote Epstein an email saying, "I think the world of you and I feel hopeless and furious about what has happened."

Photos have also emerged of Mandelson in a bathrobe at Epstein's home. And there is a birthday message in which Mandelson called Epstein "my best pal."

The British Foreign Office says emails show the extent of Mandelson's relationship with the late sex offender was "materially different" from what was known at the time he was appointed as ambassador.

Mandelson's firing could complicate Starmer's efforts to build bridges with the Trump administration — just days before the U.S. president comes to the U.K. for a state visit.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR newsNPR Top Stories
Lauren Frayer
Lauren Frayer covers India for NPR News. In June 2018, she opened a new NPR bureau in India's biggest city, its financial center, and the heart of Bollywood—Mumbai.
See stories by Lauren Frayer