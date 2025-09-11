Around Wyoming, Thursday, September 11

A Cheyenne 3-year-old is edging out the competition as top toddler. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Oakley Wardell has made it to the quarter finals of the nationwide Toddler of the Year contest. Voting for this round ends tonight at 8 p.m., and the top kids move on to the semifinals. A winner will be announced on Oct. 10.

Grand Teton National Park is launching a war against poop. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports when people head off of a trail to answer the call of nature, they could be harming it in the process. Human waste can be dangerous to other people, wildlife, and waterways. So, the park has added increased signage educating guests. One local boating company has even offered free specialized bags for packing poop out of the backcountry called wag bags to its clients. The number two step the park is looking into is installing backcountry toilets.

The University of Wyoming’s motorsports student engineering team brought home its second championship trophy from the Formula Hybrid + Electric Competition in New Hampshire. Thirteen students went through several rounds of technical inspections, performance tests, and static presentations of their hybrid racing car.

And, according to The Ice Maker Hub, Wyoming’s favorite cocktail is an Old Fashioned.