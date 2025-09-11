© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, September 11

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 11, 2025 at 6:23 AM MDT

A Cheyenne 3-year-old is edging out the competition as top toddler. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Oakley Wardell has made it to the quarter finals of the nationwide Toddler of the Year contest. Voting for this round ends tonight at 8 p.m., and the top kids move on to the semifinals. A winner will be announced on Oct. 10.

Grand Teton National Park is launching a war against poop. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports when people head off of a trail to answer the call of nature, they could be harming it in the process. Human waste can be dangerous to other people, wildlife, and waterways. So, the park has added increased signage educating guests. One local boating company has even offered free specialized bags for packing poop out of the backcountry called wag bags to its clients. The number two step the park is looking into is installing backcountry toilets.

The University of Wyoming’s motorsports student engineering team brought home its second championship trophy from the Formula Hybrid + Electric Competition in New Hampshire. Thirteen students went through several rounds of technical inspections, performance tests, and static presentations of their hybrid racing car.

And, according to The Ice Maker Hub, Wyoming’s favorite cocktail is an Old Fashioned.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel