Around Wyoming, Wednesday, September 10

A Rock Springs attorney has published a new book. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports “Need to Know: The History, Law, and Practice of American Secrecy” helps readers understand how and why the government conceals and protects information. In it, Rick Beckwith explores everything from U.S. secrecy laws to the role of whistleblowers to UFOs.

The Snake River has a fighting chance against invasive plants thanks to the help of some four-legged friends. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports two dogs trained to sniff out invasive species visited the area to point out weeds like saltcedar and perennial pepperweed. The furry crew has been coming for six years to ward off an all-out invasion.

A 120-year-old log house in Basin has had new life breathed into it. The Basin Republican-Rustler reports it was built shortly after the town started. A few years ago, the last residents moved out, and it fell into disrepair. But last year, Christie Christopherson, who grew up loving the old house, bought it and has been renovating and refurbishing it. With only a few small projects left, it’ll be rented out to traveling health care workers to stay in.

And, according to EDGE Fall Protection, LLC, Wyoming is America’s top hiking destination.