Around Wyoming, Tuesday, September 9

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 9, 2025 at 5:25 AM MDT

A local veteran is helping other veterans find a purpose and start a career after their service. The Cody Enterprise reports Brendan McDonald runs the nonprofit Flywerx. It offers veterans professional fishing guide training and certification, and helps participants get jobs afterward. The organization hopes to expand its training courses next year.

A University of Wyoming employee has been selected for a national program. Daniel McCoy directs UW’s Jay Kemmerer WORTH Institute. He’ll join the U.S. Department of State’s U.S. Speaker Program and represent the state and the country on the world stage. McCoy will speak on issues related to outdoor recreation, tourism, and hospitality, and higher education’s role in supporting the industries through research, workforce development and statewide engagement.

F.E. Warren Air Force Base is celebrating a Child Development Center employee. Deborah White has spent 40 years on base providing childcare for military families.

And, according to Cinch Home Services, Wyomingites are looking to remodel their kitchens this year. The second place they’d like to tackle? Bathrooms.
