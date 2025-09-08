Around Wyoming, Thursday, September 4

Sheridan has a new membership-based workshop space. The Sheridan Press reports Phorge Makerspace started in 2018, with a handful of 3D printers at the 307 Discovery Center. Now, it has its own location and just unveiled new equipment, which was dedicated to Denny Gresham. He was the one who started it all, but he died in 2021. Honoring him at the grand reopening was a big focus for Phorge’s board members and community.

This year has been particularly unusual in the world of Wyoming birding. WyoFile reports five “vagrant” species have been seen so far. These are birds that aren’t usually found in the area. The wanderers who have been spotted are a tundra bean goose, usually found in Northern Europe and Siberia; a common crane, also from Eurasia; a crested caracara from Central and South America; a yellow-bellied flycatcher, typically in the eastern U.S.; and a Grace’s warbler, from the southwest U.S. down to Nicaragua.

People meeting for Facebook Marketplace sales or who need to share custody of kids now have a safe space to get together. The Douglas Budget reports there’s now reserved parking in front of the Converse County Joint Justice Center for those times. It’s well lit and under 24-hour surveillance.