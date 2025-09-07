More than 90,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees recalled over potential loss of drive power

More than 90,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees have been recalled because of a software error that could lead to "loss of drive power" and potential crashes, according to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall by Chrysler, issued on Thursday, includes 2022 to 2026 plug-in hybrid electric models of the SUV — affecting 91,787 vehicles. The software error within the Jeep's "hybrid control processor may result in a loss of drive power," the NHTSA said.

"An unexpected loss of propulsion can cause a vehicle crash without prior warning," according to a safety recall report about the vehicles.

Chrysler said it was not aware of any injuries or accidents because of the defect as of Aug. 18, the report also said.

Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, did not immediately respond to NPR's request for comment on Sunday.

A remedy for the issue is being developed, the NHTSA said. Letters to Jeep owners impacted by the recall will be sent out starting on Oct. 23 and vehicles impacted can be searched by VIN number on the agency's website starting Sept. 11, according to the NHTSA.

Vehicle owners can also contact Chrysler's customer service at 1-800-853-1403.

Last year, more than 330,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees were recalled because of a steering wheel issue that could cause drivers to lose control.

