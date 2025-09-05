Around Wyoming, Friday, September 5

A new documentary showcases a few of the well-kept secrets of the American West. The Sheridan Press reports Stephen Howard Tucker created a documentary about Hole-in-the-Wall near Kaycee. The valley, surrounded by tall, red sandstone walls, was a popular hideout for some of the area’s most infamous outlaws, like Jesse James. But “Hole in the Wall: The Ultimate Outlaw Fortress” also brings in other ties in the area. It has more than 4,000 years of history as a hunting site and buffalo jump used by Native American tribes. And it was a key location in the Johnson County Cattle War.

A Burns FAA member was recognized nationally. Hayden Hubbard was honored with the National Proficiency Award in Diversified Livestock Production - Entrepreneurship/Placement. The award honors FFA members who, through Supervised Agricultural Experiences, have developed specialized skills that they can apply toward their future careers.

The University of Wyoming football team had a shutout game last weekend. The Cowboys took down the Akron Zips 10 to nil in their first shutout season opener since 1977 and the first one, period, since 2017.

And, according to QR Code Generator, Wyoming has the tenth most fast food restaurants per 100,000 people in the country.